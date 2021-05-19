We’ll not succumb to blackmail, intimidation over alleged N10bn fraud – PDP | Ripples Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Wednesday it would not succumb to blackmail and intimidation following the probe of alleged diversion of N10 billion by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

A former Commissioner for Information in Edo State, Prince Kassim Afegbua, has accused the PDP national leadership of diverting N10 billion generated from the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms in 2019.

The EFCC had reportedly invited senior officials of the PDP in connection with the allegation.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said it would not succumb to any form of blackmail and political intimidation but “would continue to provide constructive opposition and a national platform for Nigerians in their rally to rescue and secure the country from the All Progressives Congress misrule.”

