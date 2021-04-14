Nigerian govt, health workers meet over hazard allowance | Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Government on Wednesday met with professional bodies and unions in the health sector over the payment of hazard allowance for health workers in the country.

Representatives of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA, Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) Pharmaceutical Association of Nigeria, among others attended the meeting held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting was convened by the federal government in a bid to formalise the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the health workers in April last year.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, who addressed journalists at the end of the meeting, said the government received proposals from the unions on hazard allowance and the retirement age for health workers.

He said: “The health workers have also been intimated with the government position on their submissions. They agreed to go and modify their proposals and we agreed to go and look at the degree of risk. Not everybody is exposed to the same degree of risk.

“If I am in an infectious ward, my risk is different. If I am in Intensive Care Union, my risk is different from the person on the hospital premises and the person in the ward.

“We agreed that everybody should go back and crunch the figures we have with the various proposals. These are the things we are putting on the scale. They are all issues of personnel cost. So, we are going back to Presidential Committee on Salaries.”

