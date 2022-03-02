Nigerian govt plans to spend N15bn to revitalize polytechnics, others —Adamu

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has unveiled Federal Government’s plan to spend over N15 billion as revitalization funds for polytechnics across the country.

Adamu disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja during a two-day retreat for chairman governing councils and principal officers of Federal polytechnics.

The event themed around ‘Improving Polytechnic Administration: The Role of Governing Council and Management’ was organized by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) in conjunction with the Committee of Federal Polytechnic Rectors (COFER).

The Minister who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, David Gende, revealed Federal Government’s plans to release N15 billion to revitalize Federal Polytechnics in the country and review the Scheme of Service as well as of Consolidated Tertiary Institutions Salary Structure (CONTISS) 15 migration.

“The Government is currently deliberating with the workers’ union on their demands. All of these are related to the improvement in the quality of research, teaching and learning in the sector.

“President Muhammadu Buhari’s adminstration is committed to the development in Education Sector. This is manifest in the improvement in tertiary education funding, majorly by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, the Central Bank of Nigeria, among others”, he added.

Reacting, the NBTE Executive Secretary, Prof. Idris Bugaje, stressed on the allocation of at least 50 percent of annual education budget, in lieu of 20 percent, for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, noting that it was capital-intensive.

