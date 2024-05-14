Nigerian govt proposes performance-based pay for civil servants

The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced plans to implement a performance-based salary scheme for civil servants.

This new system, targeted for launch in 2025, aims to reward productivity and incentivize better performance within the public sector.

This was made known on Monday by Director-General of the National Productivity Centre, Nasir Raji-Mustapha, who spoke to journalists.

According to Raji-Mustapha, the proposed scheme would move away from a one-size-fits-all approach to salaries. Under the new system, employees at the same grade level could see a difference in their pay based on their individual contributions.

Read Also: Tinubu orders MDAs to buy only CNG vehicles

The government believes this performance-based system will be a boom for the economy, as it directly links worker output to financial reward. NPC boss Raji-Mustapha emphasized the importance of worker participation in the design of the scheme, stating that “labour, as a critical stakeholder, is being carried along in this exercise.”

He said, “We are in the process of developing a productivity-led wage system that will ensure that those who are productive are rewarded for their efforts irrespective of their grade level. Under the proposed system, employees on the same salary scale can earn different wages.”

When asked whether the new proposal on a productivity-led wage system had the support and input of organised labour, the NPC boss stressed that such a task couldn’t be carried out without the input of labour.

Raji-Mustapha said: “Of course, labour as a critical stakeholder is being carried along in this exercise. As researchers, we don’t just do things without considering the recipient of the reports.

“When we started the project about three or four years ago, we held a stakeholders’ forum in which the labour unions participated. We even went further to send a memo to NLC and TUC to ask them whether they will support the proposed Wage System and they said they will welcome it.”

He added that the report for the first phase of the study was ready, adding that the next stage would be to engage various stakeholders to consider and make input before finally presenting it to the federal government for its consideration and possible adoption.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now