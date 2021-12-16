Nigerian govt releases 350,000 doses of COVID-19 booster to Bauchi

The Federal Government has released 350,000 doses of COVID-19 booster to Bauchi State.

The Executive Director of the Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BSPHCDA), Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed, who disclosed this to journalists on Thursday, said the agency would take delivery of the doses next week.

He said the booster shots would only be administered to those who had taken their first and second jab of COVID-19 vaccines to further protect them against the new variant of the virus, Omicron.

READ ALSO: FG approves COVID-19 vaccine booster in Nigeria

Mohammed said: “Even if you are vaccinated, you can get infected with the mutant Omicron variant of COVID-19. However, the good thing is that people that were vaccinated will not get the severe form of the Omicron variant.

“If you have not taken the vaccines, there is a rule now, there is going to be a booster dose and it would only be given to those that have taken the first and second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

“To prevent the Omicron variant, the only way is to do the booster dose and the federal government will send about 350,000 booster doses next week to Bauchi State.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now