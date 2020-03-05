Nigerian govt reveals plans to involve FBI in probe of ex-governors, senator

The Federal Government of Nigeria has revealed plans to involve the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in tracking relatives of former governors and senators.

This was revealed in a statement on Wednesday by Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay, who stated that former governors, including some who are now senators, transferred public funds abroad to purchase properties in the names of their relatives residing there.

Speaking further at a PACAC Roundtable on Wednesday, Prof. Sagay said that the move to engage the FBI is a worthwhile process deserving consideration by Nigeria’s Anti-corruption Agencies and the Federal Ministry of Justice; particularly under the Mutual Legal Assistance Agreement that Nigeria already has with many developed countries.

He said: “The idea is that our Government should on appropriate tip off contact the FBI in the USA to investigate such relations regarding their source of funds for the properties in their names.

“Since making a false statement to the FBI is a felony with the definite consequence of imprisonment, these siblings or relations of the real Nigerian owners will confess to being mere fronts and recovery of such assets can proceed from there.

READ ALSO: Gov El-Rufai visits communities attacked by bandits, says govt will not negotiate with insurgents

“I believe this is a worthwhile process deserving consideration by our Anti-corruption Agencies and the Federal Ministry of Justice, particularly under the Mutual Legal Assistance Agreement we already have with many developed countries.”

Speaking further, Sagay disclosed that the Whistleblowing Policy has recorded 791 cases and recovery of N594billion in three years and also noted that the policy has been successful in terms of assets recovered through information provided by whistleblowers.

“As at November 2019, less than three years after the introduction of the Policy, the Federal Government had recovered N594.09 billion from the implementation of the policy”, Sagay said.

Join the conversation

Opinions