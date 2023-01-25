Nigerian govt to ban aviation workers’ strikes

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said on Wednesday the Federal Government would no longer permit strikes by aviation workers at the nation’s airports.

The National Union of Air Transport Employees and Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria on Monday embarked on a nationwide strike to protest the non-payment of their salaries.

The strike disrupted flight operations at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, and others across the country before it was suspended a few hours later.

Sirika, who addressed State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja, said President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Act which prohibits strikes around the airports.

He apologised to Nigerians for the inconvenience caused by the strike, saying the government would henceforth ensure that no essential service is disrupted by anyone in the country no matter their grievances.

The minister also urged the aviation workers and their colleagues in other sectors of the economy to always explore alternative means of presenting their grievances to the government.

