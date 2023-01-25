How DSS, others ended aviation shutdown; unions, NAHCO to hold 4-day negotiation over salaries

The shutdown of flight operations in Nigeria on Monday by aviation workers was brought to an end after intervention of the Department of State Security (DSS) and other stakeholders.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the aviation workers under the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) and Air Transport Senior Staff Services Association (ATTSSSAN) embarked on strike which shutdown airline operations in the country.

The workers protested the refusal of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) to meet their demands for salary increment. According to the unions, the company has been dragging the discussion by holding what it described as “purposely meetings.”

However, an agreement was reached after a meeting between the DSS, the Unions, NAHCO’s management, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders including the Federal Airport Authority (FAAN), and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) at NAHCO’s Head Office in Lagos.

In a statement sent to the investing public on Wednesday, and obtained by Ripples Nigeria, titled; “A STATEMENT ON THE INDUSTRIAL ACTION THAT OCCURRED ON 23RD JANUARY 2023,” NAHCO revealed the new agreement between both parties.

NAHCO revealed that following the end to the industrial action by aviation workers on Monday, both parties will begin a 4-day negotiation talk.

According to the document dated January 25, 2023, NAHCO said the unions and the company would resume salary negotiation on Wednesday, and conclude on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

The agreement that got both parties to the negotiation table also includes discontinuance of the suit filed against the NUATE and ATTSSSAN unions at the National Industrial Court, which NAHCO stated that the aviation workers breached by embarking on strike, after the court order stopped them from going on strike.

There was also an agreement not to victimise staff due to participation in the strike action as they resumed work on Tuesday.

Also, NAHCO issued a counteroffer to the Union’s demands before close of business on Monday, January 23, 2023.

