Nigerian govt to concession 12 hydropower plants

The Federal Government has concluded plans to concession 12 hydropower plants in five states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for effective service delivery in the country.

The Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE), Alex Okoh, disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday by the bureau Head of Public Communications, Amina Othman.

He said the plants would be listed for concession in a bid to unlock the values and full potentials of the hydropower plants which have a combined generation capacity of 1,200 megawatts.

According to Okoh, the hydropower plants billed for concession include the Greenfields and four Brownfields located in Adamawa, Benue, Kogi, Ogun, Taraba, and the FCT.

The BPE chief also called for the development of alternative sources of energy including sun, wind, hydro, and biomass to enhance the country’s power generation capacity.

