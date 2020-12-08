Nigerian govt to digitize patients’ records, hospital finances

The Federal Government, on Monday said it is making plans to fully automate patients’ records and hospital finances in the country.

This, according to the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, is to deal with administrative lapses in public health institutions by introducing a fully automated electronic management system of patients’ records and finances.

Dr Ehanire revealed this in a keynote address he delivered at a media engagement organised by the Federal Ministry of Health in Abuja.

He also promised that the government would strengthen “a framework that mandates quarterly financial reporting on critical funding lines, in line with the provisions of the National Health Act 2014.”

Ehanire said: “A fully automated electronic management system of patient records and finances will be introduced by NHIS to plug loopholes for leakages and to also allow patient records to be accessible anywhere the patient seeks care in Nigeria, for better, faster service.

“The Federal Ministry of Health is working to strengthen accountability and transparency, with establishment of Electronic Medical Records at federal tertiary hospitals, for efficiency and accountability in service delivery and a framework that mandates quarterly financial reporting on critical funding lines, in line with the provisions of the National Health Act 2014.”

The Minister also said that the Federal Government was looking into emplacing an effective and efficient health system in the country.

According to the minister, Expert Advisory Committees of the Federal Ministry of Health was working on ways to empower the National Tertiary Health Institutions Standards Committee, reduce the current imbalance between primary, secondary, and tertiary health care, and ensure active private sector involvement in the health sector.

