Zulum shares food, cash to 1,200 returnees in former Boko Haram-held areas

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State on Monday distributed foodstuffs and N24 million cash to 1,200 returnees in Ngoshe, during a visit to areas formerly under Boko Haram control.

This was disclosed in a statement by the spokesman to Governor Zulum, Mallam Isa Gusau, who added that the governor used the whole of Monday for humanitarian activities in Ngoshe, Warabe, and Pulka, all in Gwoza Local Government Area of Southern Borno.

According to the statement, Zulum supervised the distribution of food items and N24m in cash to 1,200 vulnerable people who returned from Pulka and Maiduguri.

The statement also quoted Governor Zulum as saying that the distribution was to continually support resettled communities before the rainy season during which they are expected to undertake agricultural activities.

The statement said: “The governor also used the opportunity to assess basic amenities, after which he ordered the State Universal Basic Education Board to immediately provide furniture and ensure Ngoshe Central Primary School is reopened in two weeks. The school project is at 95 per cent completion.”

The statement further revealed that Zulum was also at Warabe in Gwoza LGA where he inspected 350 houses being built for residents whose houses were destroyed by insurgents.

