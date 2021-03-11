Nigerian govt to unbundle NIPOST, recognises agency as official stamp duty collector | Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Government on Thursday announced plans to unbundle the Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) to three companies to boost its operation.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, who disclosed this at the launch of Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary Commemorative Postage Stamps held at the Digital Economy Complex in Mbora, Abuja, said the Federal Executive Council (FEC) is expected to approve the renovation and rehabilitation of the agency’s dilapidated offices across Nigeria.

He also revealed that the government has recognized NIPOST as the official stamp duty collector in the country.

The announcement brought to an end the three years controversy between NIPOST and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) on which of the two agencies has the mandate to collect stamp duty on behalf of the federal government.

READ ALSO: STAMP DUTY: NIPOST, FIRS disagreement to be resolved soon —Pantami

Pantami said: “Our efforts regarding the issue of stamp duty collection with other government institutions have yielded positive results. NIPOST has been recognised as a government agency with statutory and historical authority to be the producer of stamps and collection of stamp duties in the country.

“We appreciate Mr. President for listening to our complaints, and we extend our gratitude to him and the Senate and House Committees for their intervention in ensuring that justice was done.”

The minister said all the challenges including regulation, policy, and financing which had crippled NIPOST over the years are being addressed by the federal government.

Join the conversation

Opinions