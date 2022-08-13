Nigerian lawmakers lack the gut to impeach Buhari – Gov Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Friday dismissed the National Assembly’s impeachment plot against President Muhammadu Buhari.

Wike, who spoke during the inauguration of the official residence for members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, said the lawmakers involved in the matter lack the gut to carry out their threat.

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Senate and House of Representatives last month gave the president a six weeks ultimatum to fully address the country’s security challenges or face impeachment.

The governor said: “The truth has to be told at all times; today they are talking of impeaching Buhari but overriding the Electoral Act, they can’t.

“They don’t have the balls, and I told them they can’t talk.

“They think they can use Nigerians up and down, something you know you can’t do; why say it out?”

