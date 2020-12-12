Nigerian military kills nine Boko Haram fighters in North-East

The Defence Headquarters said on Saturday troops of Operation Lafiya Dole had killed nine Boko Haram fighters in the North-East state of Borno.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, who disclosed this in a statement, said the troops also intercepted their terrorists’ supplies and recovered cache of arms in different encounters in the state.

According to him, troops of Operation Fire Ball, a subsidiary of Operation Lafiya Dole, had on December 8, intercepted the Boko Haram fighters’ logistics from across the border towns to Sambisa Axis on Pulka- Firgi- Banki Junction road.

He said four jihadists were killed during the encounter while two bicycles, two pushcarts, several bags of dry catfish, grains and a large quantity of other food items were seized by the troops.

Onyeuko revealed that troops of 151 Battalion had in a similar encounter with some marauding Boko Haram terrorists along Firgi- Pulka road killed three jihadists while others fled with varying degrees of injuries.

He said: “Also troops of 112 battalions with elements of Borno State Civilian Joint Task Force conducted a robust fighting patrol to a suspected Boko Haram criminals harbour area in Mogoniri village on December 7.

“The highly motivated troops made contact with the terrorists and immediately engaged the criminals with a high volume of fire forcing them to scamper and fled in disarray.

“In the aftermath of the encounter, one Boko Haram criminal was neutralised while one AK47 Rifle and nine rounds of 7.62mm Special Ammunition were captured from the fleeing criminals.

“In another development, troops of 21 Special Armoured Brigade conducted an aggressive fighting patrol to the general area of Gonori village towards the fringes of Sambisa Forest.

“Expectedly, troops made contact and engaged the criminals. In the ensuing gun battle, one Boko Haram criminal was neutralised while several others escaped with gunshot wounds.

“Items captured during the encounter include one AK 47 Rifle, one empty magazine and one Tecno phone.”

