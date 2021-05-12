Nigerian muslims protest Israeli raids on Palestine | Ripples Nigeria

International
Nigerian muslims protest Israeli raids on Palestine
Scores of Nigerian Muslims have been pouring into the streets in the northern parts of the country to protest the bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Palestine by Israeli soldiers.
The protesters, mostly in Bauchi, Kano, Kaduna and Niger States, are not happy with the attacks on the Strip which is mostly occupied by Muslims and are accusing the Israeli authorities of trying to eliminate the Palestinians from the surface of the earth.
The protests, which started on Tuesday and spilled into Wednesday, have been largely peaceful, with the protesters taunting the Nigerian government for not getting involved in peace efforts embarked upon by several countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia and others.
Waving the Palestinian green, black, red and white flags, demonstrators marched through the streets chanting “Free, free Palestine” and “Down Israel, down.”
One of the leaders of the protests in Bauchi, Abdulmutallab Salihu who spoke exclusively to Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday, said he is pained that Israel is doing everything to annihilate Palestinians while the world is aiding them.
“The world is watching as Israel is carrying out unprovoked bombardment of Palestine, killing defenceless people, including women and children,” said Salihu
“And coming in the holy month of Ramadan is completely unacceptable. This is an unwarranted attack on Islam.
“The Gaza Strip belongs to Palestine but Israel has been doing everything possible to claim a land that does not belong to it.
“We call on the Nigerian government to lend its voice to the issue and come out in support of Palestine. Our protest is a way of showing our displeasure at the raids and the killings of innocent people.”
When asked what he wants the Nigerian government to do, Salisu said:
“We want the Nigerian government to severe ties with Israel to register our anger with them.”
READ ALSO: Shi’ites burn US, Isreali flags in Abuja
Reminded that Nigeria is a secular nation, Salisu said:
“The President of Nigeria is a Muslim and should speak on behalf of Muslims in the country. Enough is enough.”
Another protester was quoted as saying:
“People are dying, people are being displaced, people are being hurt and people are being treated unfairly. We are facing the same thing in Nigeria.”
Another protester, Ibrahim Mustapha, said:
“Israel is pushing the hands of Muslims. They are looking for war and we will not take it lying low.”
Lending his voice to the protest, son of Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, Bashir, took to his Twitter handle to condemn the raid.
Bashir also posted videos and photographs of the Majid Al-Aqsa Mosque Israeli forces bombed on Monday, where 35 people were reportedly killed.
— Bashir El-Rufai (@BashirElRufai) May 10, 2021
By: Isaac Dachen
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Man City emerge Premier League champions after Man Utd defeat
Manchester City have emerged champions of the English Premier League for the third time in four seasons after results went...
Nadal unsure of Tokyo Olympics participation as Osaka calls for cancellation
Top tennis players are beginning to join calls for the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympic Games, while some others are...
Portugal could host Chelsea vs Man City Champions League final
The 2021 UEFA Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City is likely to be held in Portugal. This was...
Aina, Maja’s Fulham relegated from Premier League
Super Eagles duo of Ola Aina and Josh Maja could not help Fulham avoid a drop from topflight football as...
Ajayi’s West Brom relegated from Premier League
Super Eagles defender, Semi Ajayi and his West Brom teammates have been relegated from the English Premier League. The club...
Latest Tech News
Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Healthtech startup launches...
GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. GirlCode partners Amazon...
SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...
Paystack launches venture in South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Paystack launches venture...
Ex-US President, Trump, launches self-hosted “Twitter”. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Donald Trump launches...