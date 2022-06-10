Nigerian politics devoid of value, filled with scammers — Moghalu

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential aspirant, Kingsley Moghalu, on Friday branded Nigeria’s political space as a haven for scammers.

The ex-deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria was reacting to his shock defeat in the party’s presidential primary held on Thursday in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Moghalu was defeated by Dumebi Kachikwu who polled 978 votes in the exercise.

The ex-CBN official garnered 589 votes.

In a series of tweets on his verified Twitter handle on Friday, he said the country’s political system has been hijacked by scammers.

He decried the monetization of the system, adding that it was structured to corrupt and scare away people with fine mindsets.

Read also:2023: Moghalu fails to win ADC presidential ticket, loses to Kachikwu

Moghalu wrote: “Too many scams and scammers in Nigerian politics. Whether it’s poverty or a collapse of value, one is not sure because some of the scammers are people who are not exactly begging for food but have depraved mindsets that worship money. Is poverty then really the cause?

“The presidential primary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2023 elections concluded on 9th June 2023 had a disappointing outcome. As a person of faith, I believe that God knows his plans for me and will lead me to a perfect end that I as a mere mortal do not know.

“I would like to thank all my well-wishers within and beyond the party, the delegates that voted for me, my teeming supporters and Nigerians at large yearning for a new and different kind of leadership I represent. I would also like to congratulate some of the other aspirants who embraced a different kind of politics and leadership for our country.

“For me the process and outcome of the presidential election require deep reflection and I will be doing so. As a result I will not make an immediate destination of my future political pursuit. However, my commitment to a united and prosperous Nigeria remains unwavering. I remain available to serve our country.”

By Abdulkabeer Ambali

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now