Entertainment
Nigerian rapper, LadiPoe gets 2021 BET awards nomination
Nigerian rapper, Ladipo Eso also known as LadiPoe, was on Friday nominated in the Best International Flow category at the 16th annual BET Hip Hop Awards in the United States.
The Nigerian was nominated alongside South African rapper, Nasty C, Brazilian Xam, French duo of Laylow and Gazo as well as British rappers of Nigerian descent Little Simz and Dave in the Best International Flow category.
Ghanaian legend, Sarkodie won that category a few years ago.
For LadiPoe, the nomination came after a stellar 18-month in which he produced two smash hit records, “Know You” featuring Simi and “Feeling” with Buju.
READ ALSO: Burna Boy grabs BET Award, third time in a row
American rapper, Meghan Thee Stallion, dominated the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards with nine nominations alongside rapper, Cardi B.
Canadian star Drake garnered eight nominations across seven categories including Hip Hop Artist of the Year and Song of the Year.
However, his album Certified Lover Boy was not nominated for Hip Hop Album of the Year having missed the cut-off dates for the awards.
The award ceremony holds on October 1.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...