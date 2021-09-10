Nigerian rapper, LadiPoe gets 2021 BET awards nomination

Nigerian rapper, Ladipo Eso also known as LadiPoe, was on Friday nominated in the Best International Flow category at the 16th annual BET Hip Hop Awards in the United States.

The Nigerian was nominated alongside South African rapper, Nasty C, Brazilian Xam, French duo of Laylow and Gazo as well as British rappers of Nigerian descent Little Simz and Dave in the Best International Flow category.

Ghanaian legend, Sarkodie won that category a few years ago.

For LadiPoe, the nomination came after a stellar 18-month in which he produced two smash hit records, “Know You” featuring Simi and “Feeling” with Buju.

American rapper, Meghan Thee Stallion, dominated the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards with nine nominations alongside rapper, Cardi B.

Canadian star Drake garnered eight nominations across seven categories including Hip Hop Artist of the Year and Song of the Year.

However, his album Certified Lover Boy was not nominated for Hip Hop Album of the Year having missed the cut-off dates for the awards.

The award ceremony holds on October 1.

