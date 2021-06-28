Rapper Cardi B reveals she is pregnant

American rapper, Cardi B has revealed that she is expecting her second child with her husband, Offset.

The renowned rapper made this announcement on Sunday, June 27 at the BET Award ceremony during her performance with her husband’s group, Migos.

Cardi B mounted the stage with a protruding stomach, which confirmed her announcement.

The rapper has since taken to her Instagram page to flaunt her baby bump.

Cardi B and her husband, Offset tied the knot in 2017, they welcomed their first child, Kulture in 2018.

By Adekunle Fajana…

