Nigerians owe govt N257bn for electricity consumed in nine months

Nigerians connected to the National grid and supplied electricity only paid back 68.7 percent for the energy consumed.

This is according to documents obtained from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The document showed that electricity consumers across Nigeria paid N565.16 from January to September 68.7 percent lower than N821.81 billion electricity bills sent to them.

A breakdown of the data showed that Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company topped the revenue collection chart with N114.894 billion over the nine months period, followed by Eko DisCo with N87.863 billion.

The performance of other distribution companies were Abuja DisCo N85.653 billion, Ibadan DisCo N66.607 billion, Enugu DisCo N51.175 billion, Benin DisCo N42.721 billion.

Others are Port Harcourt DisCo N35.097 billion, Kano DisCo N34.033, Kaduna DisCo N22.02 billion, Jos DisCo N18.221 billion and Yola DisCo N6.879 billion.

READ ALSO: Togo, Niger, others owe Nigeria N.77bn for electricity supplied

Meanwhile, the Minister of Power, Mr Mua’azu Sambo, while in Katsina State at the weekend during his inspection of several power transmission substation projects, including the ongoing windmill project located at Lambar Rimi in Charanchi Local Government Area of the state, explained that a number of procurements had been made by the ministry under the Presidential Power Initiative to restore electricity and enhance power-related businesses across the country.

He was in the company of the Acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Mr Sule Abdulaziz.

The windmill project contract which was awarded in June 2009 was designed to generate 10 megawatts of electricity for Katsina State and was expected to be completed within 24 months.

However, the initial contractor moved to the site in 2010 after which the project engineer was kidnapped at the peak of the work in 2012 which resulted at the beginning of the delay in completing the project on time.

Out of the 37 wind turbines installed for the takeoff of the project, 31 have successfully been working with the remaining six of them vandalized which the ministry is working to fix ahead of the commissioning of the project.

Each of the turbines has the capacity to generate 275 kilowatts.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now