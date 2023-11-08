Nigeria’s capital market extends bullish run with 0.23% growth in ASI

The Nigerian Capital market continued its bullish run on Wednesday with the All-Share Index (ASI) appreciating by 0.23 percent at the close of trading.

After five hours of trading, the ASI rose to 70,773.31 from 70,613.60 posted by the bourse the previous day.

In the same vein, the market capitalization increased today by N87.80 billion to N38.88 trillion from N38.80 trillion while the turnover rose to N9.79 billion from N5.44 billion recorded on Tuesday.

The market breadth was positive at 1.08X as 26 stocks advanced and 24 declined, while 69 others remained unchanged in 6,401 deals.

JAPAULGOLD probably buoyed by the recent move to raise additional equity capital of N20 billion on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) led the gainers table with +9.87 percent followed by PRESTIGE, CORNERST, OMATEK, RTBRISCOE, AIICO and NEM Top 7 Losers.

CAVERTON led the losers’ chart, declining by -9.87 percent followed by MEYER, SCOA, THOMASWY, UPDC, UNITYBNK, and UACN.

Like the two previous days, the FBNH recorded the highest volume and value of traded stocks for the day.

In this case, FBNH led with 209,898,342 units in volume followed by UBA with 53,724,017 units and UNIVINSURE with 43,685,132 units.

In terms of value, FBNH led with N4,042,755,507.05 followed by AIRTELAFRI with N2,351,689,006.50 and UBA with N1,099,646,366.55

