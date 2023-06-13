Nigeria’s capital market records N1.21tr gain as banks’ shares appreciate

The value of investments in the Nigerian capital market appreciated by 3.99 percent following high demand for banks’ and others’ shares on Tuesday.

This represented a N1.21 trillion growth in equity capitalization from N30.45 trillion to N31.67 trillion after five hours of trading today.

Also, the All-Share Index appreciated by 2,232.62 basis points from 55,930.97 to 58,163.59.

Investors traded 1.18 billion shares valued at N19.22 billion in 10,369 deals on Tuesday.

This surpassed the 574.73 million shares worth N6.08 billion traded by shareholders in 6,595 deals last Friday.

GTCO led the gainers’ list with a N2.8 kobo rise in share price, moving from N28 to N30.80 kobo per share.

Lasaco’s share value was up by N0.18 kobo to end trading at N1.98 kobo from N1.8 kobo per share.

Access Corporation gained N1.3 kobo to move from N13 to N14.30 kobo per share.

Nascon gained N1.55 kobo to close at N17.05, above its opening price of N15.5 kobo per share.

Zenith Bank’s share price was up by N2.8 kobo, moving from N28 to N30.80 kobo per share.

John Holt topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.14 kobo to drop from N1.4 kobo to N1.26 kobo per share.

Ellah Lakes’ share price dropped by N0.4 kobo to end trading at N3.60 kobo from N4 per share.

TIP lost N0.05 to end trading with N0.47 kobo from N0.52 kobo per share.

Caverton’s share dropped from N1.3 kobo to N1.24 kobo per share after losing N0.06 during trading.

Veritas Kapital lost N0.01 to drop from N0.23 kobo to N0.22 per share.

UBA led the day’s trading with 214.94 million shares valued at N2.33 billion.

GTCO followed with 208.06 million shares worth N6.24 billion.

Zenith Bank sold 85.69 million shares worth N2.62 billion.

Japaul Gold traded 72.59 million shares valued at N37.40 million, while Access Corporation sold 72.11 million shares valued at N1.01 billion.

