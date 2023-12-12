Nigeria’s equities market maintains bullish run as investors pocket N129.8bn

The All-Share Index (ASI) in the Nigerian capital market appreciated by 0.33% at the close of trading on Tuesday.

The ASI rose by 237.3 basis points to settle at 71,907.26 from the previous 71,669.91.

In the same vein, the market capitalization increased today by N129.87 billion to N39.35 trillion from N39.22 trillion posted by the bourse the previous day.

24 stocks advanced, 24 declined and 71 others remained unchanged in 6,498 deals today.

Infinity Mortgage Bank topped the gainers’ chart with 9.79% growth in share price to close at N2.13 from its previous N1.94 per share.

Scoa Nigeria, Daar Communications, and Roya Exchange with 9.46%, 8.82%, and 8.47% growth in share price completed the list of gainers in today’s trading.

Guinea Insurance led the losers’ table after it shed 10% off its share price to close at N0.27 from its previous N0.30 per share.

Conoil, Juli, and Omatek Ventures with 9.83%, 9.72%, and 8.75% cut in share prices are other losers today.

For volume of traded shares, Julius Berger traded 42.54 million units followed by Zenith Bank with 22.99 million units.

FCMB, GTCO, and Access Corp with 22.86 million, 21.59 million 18.80 million units completed the top five in this category.

On the value index, Julius Berger led with N1.46 billion, followed by GTCO with N849.27 million and Zenith Bank with N811.98 million.

The rest are – Seplat (N454.27 million) and Access Corp (N380.13 million).

