Nigeria’s Treepz secures $2.8m seed round. 1 other thing and a trivia

1. Nigeria’s Treepz closes $2.8m seed round

Treepz, a Nigerian shared mobility startup which recently rebranded from Plentywaka to Treepz, has secured a US$2.8 million seed round.

The raiser comes as the startup expands its service to Uganda with the acquisition of bus company Ugabus.

The startup was founded in 2019, operating as a digital platform allowing passengers to book daily rides along fixed routes.

Since inception, it has served as an aggregator for bus travel companies across 21 cities in Nigeria.

The startup earlier this year secured US$1.2 million in seed funding and announced the acquisition of Ghanaian startup stabus as it began its pan-African expansion.

2. Nigeria’s Mecho Autotech closes funding from Ingressive Capital

Lagos-based tech-enabled vehicle repair service startup, Mecho Autotech, has closed an undisclosed amount of funding from VC firm Ingressive Capital.

Improving the quality and reliability of auto care services, the startup was formed in 2019 but launched in April of this year.

Mecho is a car technician matching platform with a vision to help car owners maintain and repair vehicles with ease.

Speaking on the development, chief executive officer (CEO) Olusegun Owoade, noted that the ambition was to close the gap between car owners and repair services.

He said: “We hope to solve the problem and close the gap between car owners, quality repair services and maintenance.”

“The partnership is of huge benefit to our company’s quest to actively build out a sales pipeline and business development. This is because Ingressive Capital will be providing support and networking opportunities by introducing Mecho to large companies running large fleets. I am happy because this will fast-track the growth of Mecho.”

Trivia Answer: Public Domain

Public domain is a legal term that describes a work or product that is not protected by copyright. The copyright protection an item in the public domain may have 1) expired, 2) been released by the author, or 3) never existed in the first place. Public domain items are publicly available and can be freely accessed and redistributed.

Many different items can be labeled as “public domain.” For example, books, speeches, poems, artwork, songs, and videos can all be made freely available to the public. In the computing world, “public domain” is often used to refer to software programs that are offered to the public without copyright restrictions.

