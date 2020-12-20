Latest Metro

NIPSS DG, Habu Galadima dies

December 20, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Director-General of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in Kuru, Plateau State, Prof. Habu Galadima, is dead.

He died after a brief illness in Abuja on Sunday.

The NIPSS Director of Administration, Brig. Gen. CFJ Udaya (retd), confirmed Galadima’s death in a statement.

The statement read: “On behalf of the Board of Governors, Management and staff of the National Institute, we regret to announce the sudden demise of the Director-General/CEO of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Prof Habu Shuaibu Galadima, which occurred this morning, 20th December 2020 after a brief illness.

“Prof. Galadima will be buried according to Islamic rites.”

Galadima was appointed the NIPSS director-general in August last year.

