NIPSS DG, Habu Galadima dies

The Director-General of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in Kuru, Plateau State, Prof. Habu Galadima, is dead.
He died after a brief illness in Abuja on Sunday.
The NIPSS Director of Administration, Brig. Gen. CFJ Udaya (retd), confirmed Galadima’s death in a statement.
READ ALSO: Forced out? Embattled Mailafia resigns from NIPSS
The statement read: “On behalf of the Board of Governors, Management and staff of the National Institute, we regret to announce the sudden demise of the Director-General/CEO of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Prof Habu Shuaibu Galadima, which occurred this morning, 20th December 2020 after a brief illness.
“Prof. Galadima will be buried according to Islamic rites.”
Galadima was appointed the NIPSS director-general in August last year.
- APC demands Obaseki’s resignation over insecurity, disobedience of court’s order - December 20, 2020
- Nigerian military rescued abducted students – Presidency - December 20, 2020
- Gunmen abduct ex-local council chairman in Kogi - December 20, 2020