NIS to issue 10-year-validity passports in London, Atlanta | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
NIS to issue 10-year-validity passports in London, Atlanta
The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has revealed that it will soon start the issuance of its enhanced 10 years validity passports in London and Atlanta, U.S.
The Controller-General of the Service, Mr Muhammad Babandede, disclosed this at a briefing with newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, March 31.
Babandede said that the new enhanced passport would solve a lot of issues related to passport renewal by Nigerians in the diaspora.
He said one of the challenges facing the agency was the none availability of passport booklets, adding that efforts were ongoing to address the problems.
He also added that the service was working at deploying more machines and personnel to Nigeria Foreign missions abroad to clear the backlogs of passports for those who had registered.
“The new enhanced passport is intended to solve many problems especially the number of times Nigerians need to come and renew their passports.
“The idea is to also link the identity of Nigerians to their National Identification Number (NIN), which means we are reducing identity theft in the country,” he said.
He said that while the service was affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, it was taking advantage of the pandemic to improve on its service delivery and efficiency.
He added that the NIS had developed a website for such Nigerians who would want to return to apply and get clearance to board a flight with their expired passports and on arrival in Nigeria get a new one.
Read also: Immigration Service arrests two human traffickers in Katsina, rescues 18 victims
“With the closure of admissions due to COVID-19 policy in some countries, a lot of Nigerians are now holding expired passports.
“Nigerians in such countries can now board an aircraft after applying to the C-G for approval and clearance received, can proceed to the airport for their onward journey to Nigeria.
“The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has graciously approved it for the purpose of mitigating the problem with the opening of three front offices at our International Airports.
“The airports are Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Aminu International Airport, Kano, and Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos.
“This is to attend to passport needs of Nigerians on arrival before entry into the country.”
He, however, denied reports that the service was producing passport booklets in Malaysia, saying that the production was contracted to IRIS SmRt Technology Ltd., a company 100 percent owned by Nigerians.
He added that the Minister of Interior, the Minister of justice, and the service were working on the domestication of the production of passport booklets in Nigeria to address the challenges of its non-availability.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Why Ebonyi political battle is fierce – Gov Umahi
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday blamed the fierce political battle in the state on people’s “over-dependence on...
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Stadium Australia to host final of 32-team 2023 Women’s W’Cup
The 2023 edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand will have its...
Osaka’s 23-match winning run ended in Miami Open quarters
Naomi Osaka finally tasted defeat for the first time in 24 matches after she lost to Maria Sakkari in the...
Oshoala scores against Man City as Barca Ladies reach Champions League semis
Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala was on target again as Barcelona Ladies held on to clinch a Champions League semifinal...
Bafana coach Ntseki sacked after S’Africa failed to qualify for AFCON
The Bafana Bafana of South Africa are now without a manager as the country’s football federation has sacked coach Molefi...
AFCON: 23 teams qualified as COVID-19 delays Benin, S’Leone’s battle for last slot
All but one of the 24 slots for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) have been confirmed, with the...
Latest Tech News
Donald Trump launches website after social media ban
Former US President, Donald Trump, has resurfaced online following the launch of his “Official Website Of The 45th President.” The...
Nigeria’s Curacel closes $450k pre-seed round to fund expansion. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Curacel closes...
Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls out remote freelancer management tool. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls...
UK startup launches musical contest in Nigeria
Swype Global, a United Kingdom startup operating in the digital technology space, has launched Swypatune Nigeria Series 1 which offers...
Chinese startup DiDi Chuxing penetrates Africa through South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Chinese startup DiDi...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
From equity raiser, which is now becoming a weekly affairs, to opportunity windows for African entrepreneurs; the week was characterised...