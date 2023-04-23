Nnamani describes Obi petition as ‘dead on arrival’, counsels him to join Tinubu in making a new Nigeria

A former Governor of Enugu State, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has counseled the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi to withdraw his petition against the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Nnamani, who recently resigned his membership of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while describing Obi’s petition before the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) as “dead on arrival”, asked him join Tinubu in the task of making a new nation.

Nnamani, who made the call in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, urged Obi and his supporters to align with the ebullience and conviviality welcoming Tinubu’s victory to the Office of the President of the greatest black nation on earth.

Insisting that Obi knows he has neither spread nor national appeal to win the Presidential Election, the former governor said: “His Petition is dead on arrival. He does not have the spread or national appeal. His appeal to non electoral matters is to demarket the President elect and besmirch his reputation.

“Obi does not have near spread and national appeal. His petition is ego driven, joke carried too far. His attempt to highlight on non electoral issues is trying to embarrass President elect.”

Continuing Nnamani added: “Obi needs to come down from his high horse to allow sedate minds to negotiate on behalf of the Igbo and South East for safe landing to include our stake in the national Palavar and Share of the accruals of the commonwealth.

“We must join the main stream and participate in the making of a new Nigeria. We are not going any where. We de kampe and ready to bargain for our own share. It is a common knowledge that others are doing the same.

“Igbo has to confront reality now or be consigned to the backwoods of history. Time to align is now.”

