2023 POLLS: ‘Obi weaponized religion, ethnicity’, Nnamani insists in latest attack

In the wake of reviews of the just-concluded 2023 elections, an Enugu East senatorial candidate, Chimaroke Nnamani, has claimed the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, weaponised religion and ethnicity in the country.

The former Anambra State governor has come under severe criticism following his leaked phonecall with Bishop David Oyedepo.

Key political players, especially Reno Omokri and Omoyele Sowore, had slammed Obi for his alleged involvement in ethnoreligious politics.

Nnamani had in a previous statement slammed the former Anambra State governor for being allegedly responsible for his loss in the election.

In another statement issued on Sunday, the lawmaker accused Obi of nationalizing his religious sentiments across all Christian dominions in the country, saying it would be difficult for Nigeria to deal with.

Read also:Obi brands Nnamani’s claims against him as senseless, unsubstantiated

“Peter Obi deflowered the virgin innocence of political patriotism and nationalism in Nigeria. He fed our people with the sacred apple and Nigeria may never be the same again”, the lawmaker insisted.

“What was in whispers and Hush-hush tones, Peter proclaimed loud in decibels in Cathedrals and Holy Sepulchers.

“The Roman Catholic dominant politics Peter mastered and foisted on Anambra people when he was a Governor was a prelude to his nationwide campaigns.

“the Roman Catholic Family Trinity of Mary, Joseph and Jesus, was what Peter spread ecumenically across the Faith landscape as the Labour Party Symbol of Father, Mother and Child.

“For his ethnic war, he spread across Igbo domiciled areas across Nigeria, specifically Markets and Shopping Malls. He picked out Christian minority areas for his campaigns in Northern and Central Nigeria. His Dual opium of Tribalism and Religious Bigotry have made National Landing to depart no more”, he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now