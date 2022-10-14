NNPC Limited berates Gov El-Rufai over comments of non remittance

The Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Garba Muhammad, has said Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, is confused after criticising the oil corporation for not remitting substantial amount into the federation account.

El-Rufai had berated the NNPC Limited, stating that it had failed, and should get out of the oil and gas industry, to enable the sector grow similarly to that of the telecommunications market in Nigeria.

Ripples Nigeria had reported the comment by El-Rufai, who said NNPC has not brought N20,000 to the federation account. He also condemned the Nigerian government for always failing in whatever it touched.

“This year, NNPC has not brought N20,000 to the federation account. We are living on taxes. It is PPTs, royalties, income tax and VAT that is keeping this country going because NNPC claims that subsidy has taken all the oil revenues. I don’t believe it.” El-Rufai said.

The statement didn’t sit well with the NNPC Limited, with Muhammad saying El-Rufai was confused and contradicting himself by stating that NNPC hasn’t remitted any amount, yet he said Nigeria was living on PPTs, royalties, income tax and VAT.

In multiple media reports on Friday, Muhammad said, “he said NNPCL has not been making remittance to FAAC and yet in the same breath, he said it is income from PPT, royalty and income tax that is keeping this country.

“The confusion is where do the PPT, royalty and income tax come from? The PPT is the petroleum profit tax, have you seen anybody pay profit tax without making profit? Or pay Royalty without production?

“These things don’t just fall from the sky. These payments are possible because somebody is working hard to make it possible.”.

