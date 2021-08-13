Politics
No difference between APC, PDP; internal crises all about race for 2023 —Okupe
Dr Doyin Okupe, a former media aide to Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan has stated that there is not much difference between the two main political parties in the country.
He said during an interview on Arise Television on Friday, that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are one and the same thing.
According to him, the internal crises bedeviling the two parties was basically a fight for who controls the soul of the party, towards the 2023 general elections.
He stated that the crises are borne out of the desire of the politicians to ensure they have a hold on the party to have their way in the forthcoming elections.
Read also: Former presidential aide, Okupe, blasts Wike for ‘disrespecting’ PDP chairman, Secondus
Okupe stated that the political parties are comprised of individuals who move back and forth between the two parties, with no kind of ideologies whatsoever, except to capture power.
He also lamented that moves to establish a third force to confront the two major parties would not work, as the proposed third force is also made up of Nigerians, who are no different from politicians in the current parties.
Okupe lamented that Nigerians will not vote a candidate except they get money from the such a candidate, adding that the society has no values.
