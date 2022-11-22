‘No more layoffs’, Elon Musk assures remaining 2,300 of 7,500 Twitter workforce

Twitter chief, Elon Musk, has assured his current 2,300 workforce at Twitter of their job security.

Musk revealed this in his latest all-hands meeting with the team at the San Francisco Headquarters, adding that there were no plans to equally move the HQ to Texas.

Twitter before Musk October takeover boasted of a workforce over 7,000, according to sources familiar with the company’s operations

READ ALSO:Elon Musk reveals why he rejected FTX Bankman-Fried’s offer in Twitter acquisition deal

Ripples Nigeria had reported that big tech companies such as Twitter, Meta and Amazon recently shed weight in circumstances linked to bankruptcy and low revenue.

While a large percentage was, however, due to layoffs executed by the CEO, some key officials at the company tendered their resignations, a decision said to be in protest and unwillingness to work with the new Twitter owner, Elon Musk.

Some persons present at the meeting also noted that Musk mentioned the possibility of Twitter hiring new hands in weeks ahead.

Whether Musk, during the purported hiring window, will favour an ex-Twitter staff over others without Twitter work experience cannot be ascertained for now.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now