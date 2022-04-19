Nobody will be allowed to destabilize Nigeria – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday urged Nigerians to resist agents of destabilisation.

The President, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, made the call during the breaking of Ramadan fasting with governors of the 36 states, ministers and heads of government agencies.

He said the agents were bent on causing a breakdown of law and order in the country, adding that no individual or group would be allowed to destabilise Nigeria.

The President said: “We have the land, we have the resources, and we have the people.

“I do not know why people will allow themselves to be successfully subverted to destabilise their own country.”

He thanked the governors and ministers for honouring his invitation to break the Ramadan fast and expressed the confidence that despite the current security challenges, the country would succeed.

He expressed confidence that the introduction of technology would improve the country’s electoral process.

In his remarks, the Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, commended the President for demonstrating resilience and determination at a crucial period in Nigeria’s history.

“We have a leader who is not distracted by momentary challenges but has continued to commit to the renewal of our nation.

“We also have governors, ministers and heads of government agencies that are equally dedicated to building a better Nigeria, under the President’s watch,’’ he said.

Fayemi noted that this year’s Ramadan coincided with the just-concluded Christian Lenten period.

“It holds enormous spiritual value on the benefits of renewal, sacrifice, almsgiving, forgiveness, and healing for the individual as well as for the nation,’’ the governor added.

