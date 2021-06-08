Northern elders advise northerners to leave South-East | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Northern elders advise northerners to leave South-East
The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has advised Northerners living in the South-East to consider leaving the region for the sake of their lives over mounting insecurity.
A statement issued on Monday by NEF’s Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, said the advice became expedient following the “killings of northerners and the destruction of their properties by unknown gunmen linked to the Indigenous People of Biafra.”
The Forum further demanded that attacks and killings of Northerners and Federal Government employees and destruction of National assets must stop.
Read also: Come back home, Asari Dokubo tells Southerners to leave North
“We support calls for Northerners who are exposed to harassment and violence to consider relocating to the North.
“Our people are being profiled, attacked and killed while their properties are being destroyed by elements linked to IPOB and ESN who are on rampage across the region as border communities continue to witness bloody conflicts, farmers-herders clashes persist, with incidences of religious and ethnic profiling.
“The NEF also call for the arrest and prosecution of those who have been involved in it,” the NEF said.
The Forum added that until the Igbos decide whether it wants to secede or remain part of Nigeria, the laws of the country applies to them.
By Isaac Dachen…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....