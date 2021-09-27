Northern governors to meet today on VAT, fiscal federalism

The discourse on fiscal federalism and states’ right to collect Value-Added Tax (VAT) continues as the Northern Governors’ Forum is scheduled to meet later today (Monday) over issues relating to the matter while brainstorming on solutions.

This was contained in a report issued by the PUNCH on Sunday and confirmed by the Coordinator of the Northern Governors Forum Secretariat and Secretary to the Plateau State Government, Professor Danladi Atu.

Atu revealed that the meeting would be hosted by the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai.

Simon Lalong, the Chairman of the forum and Governor of Plateau State, is scheduled to preside over affairs at the session.

The Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt had in a judgment last month held that Rivers State had the power to collect VAT within its jurisdiction.

However, the FIRS challenged the ruling at the Court of Appeal while Lagos State filed an application that it should be joined with Rivers State as a co-defendant in the appeal filed by the FIRS.

The appeal court ordered parties in the suit to maintain status quo pending the determination of the appeal.

