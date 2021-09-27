Politics
Northern governors to meet today on VAT, fiscal federalism
The discourse on fiscal federalism and states’ right to collect Value-Added Tax (VAT) continues as the Northern Governors’ Forum is scheduled to meet later today (Monday) over issues relating to the matter while brainstorming on solutions.
This was contained in a report issued by the PUNCH on Sunday and confirmed by the Coordinator of the Northern Governors Forum Secretariat and Secretary to the Plateau State Government, Professor Danladi Atu.
Atu revealed that the meeting would be hosted by the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai.
Simon Lalong, the Chairman of the forum and Governor of Plateau State, is scheduled to preside over affairs at the session.
Read also: Northern Governors’ Wives say closure of schools over abductions not sustainable
The Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt had in a judgment last month held that Rivers State had the power to collect VAT within its jurisdiction.
However, the FIRS challenged the ruling at the Court of Appeal while Lagos State filed an application that it should be joined with Rivers State as a co-defendant in the appeal filed by the FIRS.
The appeal court ordered parties in the suit to maintain status quo pending the determination of the appeal.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...