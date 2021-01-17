NPFL: Abia Warriors pick first point of season as Enyimba pip Pillars

Abia Warriors successfully picked their first point of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season as they held IfeanyiUbah to a 1-1 draw.
The Aba side had lost their opening four games of the season before picking a draw in Nnewi.
Abia got aheadnin the 19th minute through Christian Samuel and they were heading to victory when Christian Molokwu cur short their hopes with an equaliser in the 74th minute.
At the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba, the People’s Elephants defeated former champions Kano Pillars 2-1.
The matchday five encounter saw Anayo Iwuala and Gabriel Orok score for the hosts Enyimba while Fahad Usman netted for the vistors late on.
In Jos, Plateau United recorded their second win of the campaign, thrashing visiting Adamawa United 3-0.
Innocent Kingsley bagged a brace, while Amos Gyan scored the other goal.
In Port Harcourt, Rivers United returned to winning ways following a 3-1 win against Heartland.
Elsewhere, MFM held former champions Rangers to a 1-1 draw, while Lobi Stars ended Dakkada’s unbeaten run with a 2-1 win.
RESULTS
Nasarawa Utd 1-0 Katsina Utd
Plateau Utd 3-0 Adamawa Utd
Enyimba 2-1 Kano Pillars
Lobi 2-1 Dakkada FC
Sunshine Stars 1-0 Wolves
Rivers Utd 2-1 Heartland
Jigawa GS 0-0 Kwara United
FC Ifeanyiubah 1-1 Abia Warriors
MFM 1-1 Rangers
