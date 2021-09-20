NSE: Investors lose N20bn as market cap crashes by 0.10%

The Nigerian capital market slipped back to the negative territory following the crash in equity capitalization by 0.10 percent at the close of trading on Monday.

The equity capitalization dropped by N20 billion to N20.270 trillion from N20.290 trillion posted on Friday.

The All Share Index was also down by 37.45 basis points to close at 38,906.42 compared to 38,943.87 recorded on Friday.

Investors traded 190.95 million shares valued at N2.35 billion in 3,462 deals on Monday.

This surpassed the 155.09 million shares worth N1.94 billion that exchanged hands in 2,906 deals the previous day.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance led the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by 9.62 percent to move from N0.52kobo to N0.57kobo per share.

Chams share price was up by 9.52 percent to end trading at N0.29kobo from N0.31kobo per share.

Courtville’s share price increased by 6.90 percent to move from N0.29kobo to N0.31kobo per share at the end of trading.

Wema Bank’s share price appreciated by 3.95 kobo to end trading with N0.79kobo from N0.76kobo per share.

NAHCO gained N0.11kobo to move from N3.04 to N3.15kobo per share.

SCOA topped the losers’ chart after shedding 9.43 percent from its share price to drop from N1.06 to N0.96 per share.

Veritas Kapital share price declined from N0.23kobo to N0.21kobo per share following a loss of 8.70 percent in its share price.

Linkage Assurance share price lost 6.56 percent to end trading at N0.57kobo from N0.61kobo per share.

PZ Cusson share price declined from N5.85kobo to N5.55kobo per share after losing 5.98 percent in share price during trading.

Cornerstone Insurance completed the list as its share price fell by 5.77 percent to end trading at N0.49kobo from N0.52kobo per share.

Eko Corp was the most active stock as investors traded 40 million shares worth N231.60 million.

UBA shares were traded at a volume of 10.80 million and valued at N82.23 million.

Transcorp was next with 9.75 million shares traded at a cost of N8.91 million.

Sovereign Insurance reported 9.64 million shares worth N2.32 million, while Fidelity Bank recorded over 9.24 million traded shares at a value of N22.18 million.

