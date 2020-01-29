NSE: Market capitalisation slips below the 15 trillion mark as bearish run continues

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) continued its bearish run today as the Key Performance Indicators recorded decline. A negative market breadth was recorded as 10 gainers emerged against 18 losers.

All the sector indices depreciated save for the Oil and Gas, and the Consumer Goods Indices which gained 0.36% and 0.39% respectively to close at 251.91 and 559.86 basis points respectively. The All Share Index (ASI) went down by 0.91% to close at 29,110.90 basis points. The market capitalisation fell to N14.995 trillion at the end of today’s trade.

TOP 5 GAINERS

In value terms, Nigeria’s biggest miller, Flour Mills led gainers today, growing by 5.67% to close at N22.35. Nigerian Breweries gained 1.85% to close at N55. Julius Berger rose marginally by 0.45% to N22.25. Union Bank leapt to N6, notching up 1.69% in the process. Oando completed the top 5, climbing up by 2.75% to N3.74.

TOP 5 LOSERS

MTNN topped the losers’ table today, declining by 4% to close at N120. GTB shrank by 2.9% to end the day at N30.1. Unilever tumbled to N15, losing 5.06%. UACN dipped to N10, recording 5.21% loss. BOC Gase closed at N4.5, going down by 9.09%.

TOP 5 TRADES

242.758 million shares worth N4.592 billion were traded today in 3,556 deals.

Zenith Bank was the most preferred stocks today with 46.571 million of its stocks worth N980.701 million traded in 414 deals. 25.005 million units of Unilever shares priced at N375.324 million exchanged hands in 107 transactions. GTB had 24.335 million shares valued at N740.241 million traded in 249 deals. FCMB traded 21.083 million shares estimated at N41.105 million in 61 transactions. UBA traded 12.372 million shares valued at N101.994 million in 238 deals.

