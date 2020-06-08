NSE: Market rallies as Wapic, Fidson, ABC Transport lead gainers

The Nigerian bourse rebounded on Monday on the back of buy pressure on blue-chip stocks led by MTNN, BUA Cement, UACN and Nigerian Breweries.

All the sectorial indices recorded gains with the Industrial Index recording the biggest appreciation, advancing by 2.39% to 1,194.77 basis points.

A positive market breadth posted as there were 31 gainers against 11 losers.

The All Share Index (ASI) expanded by 0.93% basis points to close at 25,249.96. The market capitalisation closed higher at N13.172 trillion.

Year to date, the index is down by 5.93%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Wapic led the gainers’ chart today, appreciating by 10% to close at N0.33. Fidson went up by 9.80% to N3.25. ABC Transport rose to N0.45, notching up 9.76% in the process. Neimeth Property added 9.60% to end today’s trade at N1.94. Consolidated Hallmark Insurance completed the top 5, climbing by 9.52% to N0.46.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Japaul was the worst performing stock today, declining by 10% to close at N0.27. Cornerstone Insurance shed 9.09% to close at N0.50. Chams fell to N0.25, losing 7.41%. BOC Gas slumped to N4.10, recording 6.82% depreciation. Transcorp closed at N0.73, going down by 5.19%.

TOP 5 TRADES

230.492 million shares estimated at N2.166 billion were traded today in 4,621 deals.

FBN Holdings was the most active stock for today with 34.502 million units of its stocks worth N188.347 million traded in 284 deals. 22.882 million units of GTB shares priced at N550.138 million exchanged hands in 398 transactions. Japaul had 21.214 million shares valued at N6.368 million traded in 89 deals. UBA traded 19.538 million shares estimated at N131.951 million in 252 transactions. Zenith traded 19.273 million shares valued at N327.059 million in 410 deals.

