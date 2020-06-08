Osimhen, Ndidi ranked behind Salah, Mane, Pepe as Africa’s most expensive players

Nigeria forward, Victor Osimhen has been rated the fourth most expensive player in Africa, according to a top 100 list compiled by CIES Football Observatory.

The Lille of France star was rated only behind Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, Senegal’s Sadio Mane and Ivory Coast’s Nicolas Pepe.

The CIES released the list on Monday, with Osimhen ranking 66th overall.

The 21-year-old scored 18 goals and made six assists in 31 league appearances for Lille last season, and was valued at €64m.

His compatriot, Wilfred Ndidi, who is currently one the best defensive midfielders in Europe, was rated fifth costliest.

Ndidi was valued at €50m, and ranked at 94th in the world.

The Leicester City star is the only other Nigerian to make the top 100 list.

Liverpool duo, Salah and Mane are valued at €145 and €139 respectively, while Arsenal’s Pepe is third with a value of €73m.

At the summit of the list, France and Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe ranked as the most expensive player in the world with a value of €259.2.

