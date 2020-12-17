NSE: Market sustains bull run amid gains by big and mid-cap stocks

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) sustained its positive momentum on Thursday on the back of gains by big and mid-cap stocks like Airtel Africa, Dangote Cement, Okomu Oil, Unilever and Ardova.

The Insurance Index was the best performer of the five sectorial indices, advancing 2.36% to 168.91 index points

A positive market breadth was recorded as 30 gainers emerged against 18 losers. The All Share Index (ASI) climbed by 2.10% to close at 36,239.62 index points. The market capitalisation advanced by N390.182 billion to N18.941 trillion at the end of today’s trade. Year to date, the index is up by 35.01%

TOP 5 GAINERS

Airtel Africa led gainers on the NSE, growing by 10% to close at N774.40. Ardova gained 9.96% to close at N13.25. FTN Cocoa rose by 9.62% to N0.57. Unilever leapt to N14.35, notching up 9.54% in the process. Mansard completed the top 5, climbing up by 9.09% to N0.84.

TOP 5 LOSERS

NEM topped the NSE losers’ table, declining by 47.23% to close at N1.24. Omatek shrank by 9.09% to end at N0.20. WAPIC tumbled to N0.40, losing 9.09%. Champion dipped to N0.81, recording 8.99% loss. UPL closed at N1.28, going down by 7.25%.

TOP 5 TRADES

343.636 million shares worth N4.350 billion were traded on the NSE today in 3,895 deals.

FBN Holdings was the most preferred stocks on the NSE today with 99.387 million of its stocks worth N700.449 million traded in 265 deals. 24.000 million units of SAHCO shares priced at N64.020 million exchanged hands in 8 transactions. UBA had 23.312 million shares valued at N187.375 million traded in 193 deals. Access Bank traded 20.871 million shares estimated at N174.162 million in 215 transactions. Zenith Bank traded 15.766 million shares valued at N388.714 million in 372 deals.

