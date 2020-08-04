NSE: Positive sentiment sustains bull run

Positive sentiment among investors sustained the bull run on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Tuesday as buy pressure in some mid-cap stocks led by Seplat, Nigerian Breweries, Flour Mills and Zenith, helped gains.

The Insurance Index was the day’s best mover among the five sectorial indices assessed, advancing 2.70% to 122.69 basis points.

Trade ended with a positive breadth with 23 gainers recorded against 10 losers.

The All Share Index (ASI) dipped by 0.31% to close at 24,841.94 basis points. The market capitalisation climbed up by N39.552 billion to N12.959 trillion at the end of trade. Year to date, the index is down by 7.45%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Mansard led the flock of gainers, appreciating by 9.72% to close at N1.58. UACN added up 8.73% to end trade at N6.85. Jaiz Bank went up by 7.27% to N0.59. NPF Microfinance rose to N1.26, notching up 5.88% in the process. Mutual Benefits completed the top 5, climbing by 4.76% to N0.22.

TOP 5 LOSERS

CAP led losers at Friday’s trade, declining by 9.94% to close at N15.40. Total shed 9.91% to end trade at N79.10. Ardova fell to N12.15, losing 9.67%. Unilever slumped to N11.20, recording 8.57% depreciation. GSK closed at N4.85, going down by 8.59%.

TOP 5 TRADES

154.467 million shares estimated at N1.458 billion were traded in 4,222 deals.

Transcorp was the most active stock with 13.544 million of its stocks worth N8.079 million traded in 84 deals. 11.715 million units of Zenith FBN Holdings shares priced at N59.184 million exchanged hands in 224 transactions. WAPCO had 8.958 million shares valued at N105.262 million traded in 151 deals. Nigerian Breweries traded 8.872 million shares estimated at N283.821 million in 51 transactions. Custodian traded 8.640 million shares valued at N43.346 million in 59 deals.

