Governors meet on insecurity, economy, others Wednesday

Governors of the 36 states of the federation will meet on Wednesday to deliberate on the worsening security situation in the country.

The Director-General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Mr. Asishana Bayo Okauru, who disclosed this in an invitation sent out to the governors on Tuesday, said the states’ chief executives would discuss last weekend attack on the convoy of Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, by Boko Haram insurgents in Baga local government area of the state.

Issues relating to health and economy will also be discussed at the meeting.

Okauru said: “The rapidly degenerating security situation in the country will feature very prominently when governors meet tomorrow for their 14th NGF teleconference meeting.

“The meeting is coming ahead of the governors’ planned meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari to find a way to quickly nip the problem in the bud.

“At today’s meeting, the governors are expected to come up with a position or a blueprint on how to address the security challenge as they have scheduled to have a marathon meeting with all the security chiefs.

“Those to be met by the governors are the National Security Adviser (NSA), Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd); Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar; and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

“The governors are also expected to meet with the four service chiefs and they are the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar and Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Marshal Ibok- Ete Ibas.”

