Obasanjo goes to Ethiopia for mediation talks

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday left Nigeria for Ethiopia to mediate in the conflict between the government and the northern Tigray region.
The ex-president’s spokesman, Kehinde Akinyemi, confirmed the development to journalists.
READ ALSO: Gunmen kill 32 people, houses set on fire in “horrendous” Ethiopia attack
“He is going there (Ethiopia) for mediation,” he said.
The Ethiopian government had on November 4 announced a military operation in the northern Tigray region in a dramatic escalation of a long-running feud with the region’s ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).
- Buhari to receive panel’s report on Magu Friday - November 16, 2020
- Sanwo-Olu begs NASS to set aside funds in 2021 budget for rebuilding Lagos - November 16, 2020
- Ca-COVID to unveil support for business owners affected by EndSARS mayhem – Emefiele - November 16, 2020