Obasanjo goes to Ethiopia for mediation talks

November 16, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday left Nigeria for Ethiopia to mediate in the conflict between the government and the northern Tigray region.

The ex-president’s spokesman, Kehinde Akinyemi, confirmed the development to journalists.

“He is going there (Ethiopia) for mediation,” he said.

The Ethiopian government had on November 4 announced a military operation in the northern Tigray region in a dramatic escalation of a long-running feud with the region’s ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

