Lagos govt advocates total adherence to COVID-19 protocols, warns on second wave of pandemic

Lagos State government on Monday urged worship centres in the state to ensure a strict adherence to safety protocols to avert a possible second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, who made the call at the 2020 International Day for Tolerance held at NECA House in Ikeja, said the call became necessary following the low level of adherence to safety protocols on the part of residents as well as the second wave of the pandemic in the United States and Europe.

The commissioner said: “At this juncture, let me reiterate and admonish our beloved people not to relent in supporting and understanding the efforts of the Lagos State government. We should not let down our guards, as it is not yet ‘Uhuru.’

“The battle against this dreaded virus is yet to be over. All guidelines and safety protocols aimed at mitigating the COVlD-19 should still be stringently adhered to. We are all aware that some countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and France among others are currently experiencing the second wave of the virus.

“We cannot afford to allow this to happen, I beseech us to continue to use our face masks, wash our hands frequently, and maintain social distance in public places while also using alcohol-based hand sanitizers from time to time to combat infection or transmission. I believe together, we shall overcome the scourge.”

