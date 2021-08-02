Oborodudu qualifies for quarterfinals in Tokyo Olympics wrestling

Nigeria’s Blessing Oborodudu has qualified for the quarterfinals in the 68kg category of the wrestling event at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The Nigerian was literally too good for Azerbaijan’s Elis Manolova whom she defeated by Technical Superiority 13-2.

Oborodudu will now face Meerim Zhumanazarova in the quarterfinals later on Monday for a slot in the semifinal of the event.

Read Also: JUST IN: No medal for Amusan after fourth-place finish in 100mH Olympic final

Oborodudu’s feat was the first good news for Team Nigeria on Monday morning at the Games, as it followed unfortunate results for the team in two other events in Tokyo.

The Nigeria women’s basketball team, D’Tigress were beaten by hosts Japan in their final group game, forcing them out of the competition.

African and Commonwealth 100m hurdles champion, Tobi Amusan had also narrowly missed the bronze medal in her event as she finished fourth place in the final in Tokyo.

Join the conversation

Opinions