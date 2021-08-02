Sports
Oborodudu qualifies for quarterfinals in Tokyo Olympics wrestling
Nigeria’s Blessing Oborodudu has qualified for the quarterfinals in the 68kg category of the wrestling event at the Tokyo Olympic Games.
The Nigerian was literally too good for Azerbaijan’s Elis Manolova whom she defeated by Technical Superiority 13-2.
Oborodudu will now face Meerim Zhumanazarova in the quarterfinals later on Monday for a slot in the semifinal of the event.
Read Also: JUST IN: No medal for Amusan after fourth-place finish in 100mH Olympic final
Oborodudu’s feat was the first good news for Team Nigeria on Monday morning at the Games, as it followed unfortunate results for the team in two other events in Tokyo.
The Nigeria women’s basketball team, D’Tigress were beaten by hosts Japan in their final group game, forcing them out of the competition.
African and Commonwealth 100m hurdles champion, Tobi Amusan had also narrowly missed the bronze medal in her event as she finished fourth place in the final in Tokyo.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....