Ogbulafor will be remembered for contributions to Nigeria’s democracy – Buhari

Published

20 seconds ago

on

Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of the former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Vincent Ogbulafor.

Ogbulafor died in Canada on Friday at the age of 73.

In a statement issued on Saturday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the president commiserated with leaders and members of the PDP, the Olokoro Royal family in Umuahia, and government and the people of Abia State over the loss of the former party chieftain.

Buhari said the deceased would be remembered for his role in the nation’s democratic growth.

He commended Ogbulafor’s zeal in sustaining the unity and progress of the country.

Opinions

