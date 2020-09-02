Ogun workers threaten strike over minimum wage

The organised labour in Ogun State on Wednesday gave the state government a 14-day ultimatum to implement the new N30,000 minimum wage.

In a letter to Governor Dapo Abiodun at the end of an emergency meeting held at the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) State Secretariat in Abeokuta, the labour leaders threatened industrial action if the governor failed to address the matter within 14 days.

The letter dated September 2, was jointly signed by the State Chairman of the NLC, Bankole Emmanuel; the Vice Chairman of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Akeem Lasisi and the Chairman of Joint Negotiation Council, Folorunso Olarewaju.

The labour decried the dysfunctional contributory pension scheme in which 134 months workers’ salaries were deducted and unremitted, non-promotion of staff since 2018 and unpaid leave allowances to all employees since 2015, among others.

The statement reads “It is quite obvious that the State government has chosen to situate the welfare of its employees to the sphere of afterthoughts. Nothing could capture this our stance better than the deliberate distancing of policies that clearly would have improved workers lot.

“Viewed dispassionately, we hold the belief that the state government has no clear cut roadmap for solving any issue (s) or matter (s) that bother (s) on its personnel welfare.”

