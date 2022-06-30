Okorocha seeks court’s permission for medical trip abroad amid ongoing fraud case with EFCC

Senator Rochas Okorocha has asked a Federal High Court in Abuja to get an injunction allowing him to travel to the United States (U.S.) for medical treatment.

When the matter was brought before Justice Inyang Ekwo on Thursday, Okorocha communicated this through his attorney, Daniel Alumun.

When the matter was called, Alumun quickly let the court know that he was unable to serve the motion on the complainant/respondent, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC attorney was not present in court.

As a result, Justice Ekwo postponed the case until July 6 so that the application could be heard.

Okorocha requested permission to travel outside of Nigeria for medical treatment in a motion on notice dated June 22 and filed by Okey Amaechi, SAN, on June 27. He hoped to return before November 7, the next adjourned date for his trial.

A subsequent order was also requested by the lawmaker for the release of his Nigerian passport booklet, which had been placed with the court registrar as part of the senator’s partial compliance with the bail requirements.

He further sought for “a consequential order that reliefs(1} and (2) above be communicated by the registrar of this honourable court to the Nigerian Immigration Service, to facilitate the passage of the applicant.

“An order directing the 1st defendant/applicant to return his international passport to the registrar of the honourable court upon his return to Nigeria.”

He said he has duly complied with all the terms of the bail including depositing his travel documents with the registrar of the court.

Okorocha further explained that prior to his arraignment, he “undergone medical surgery at the Ambulatory Surgery Centre, Texas, U.S. for distal femur fracture, which he sustained in an accident.”

According to Okorocha, he has been on regular/scheduled care and treatment at the same Ambulatory Surgery Center, where he has been scheduled for further medical tests, observation and treatment on July 19, 2022 or immediately thereafter.

