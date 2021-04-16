Okorocha who claims he was invited not arrested by EFCC gets bail, in alleged N7.9bn fraud case | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Okorocha who claims he was invited not arrested by EFCC gets bail, in alleged N7.9bn fraud case
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday, granted an administrative bail to the former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that Okorocha is currently being investigated for alleged mismanagement of N7. 9 billion fund.
His movement may however, be restricted to the country as he has been told to report intermittently for more questioning.
Sources within the EFCC close to the matter revealed that Okorocha was granted bail in order to grant him access to documents and other materials that can support his defence.
It was also learnt that since the issues against the former governor attracts bail, the EFCC decided to uphold his fundamental right to it.
The source said: “So far, Okorocha has been granted bail to enable him come with relevant information and evidence to clarify questions isolated for him.
“He is expected to be reporting intermittently to EFCC as part of the ongoing investigation of alleged mismanagement of funds while in office.
“He is also expected to remain in the country during investigation except otherwise necessary with the knowledge of the EFCC.”
The granting of bail ended Okorocha’s 72-hour stay in EFCC’s custody.
Read also: EFCC detains, grills Okorocha for alleged money laundering
The former governor has been on the EFCC radar in the last three years for alleged money laundering to the tune of N7.9 billion.
Okorocha had in statement issued by his media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, said the EFCC did not arrest him, but simply invited him to she’s light on some financial issues during his tenure as governor of Imo State.
Onwuemeodo said the interrogation accorded the lawmaker the opportunity to address the allegations contained in the petitions written by the lmo State government against him.
The statement reads: “And we are happy to inform that, the Distinguished Senator, lived up to that vow or promise. We didn’t bother about whether he spent 24 hours or 48 hours at the Commission’s office”.
