Tinubu plays 'hide and seek' over distribution of rice in Kano ahead of 2023 elections | Ripples Nigeria

Tinubu plays ‘hide and seek’ over distribution of rice in Kano ahead of 2023 elections
The National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu, has denied distributing bags of rice in some states in the northern part of the country.
Tinubu made this disclaimer in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Mr Tunde Rahman, in Lagos on Friday, April 16.
He however acknowledged the action and thanked those responsible for it.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that a viral video of images depicting the face of the APC leader on bags of rice was recently circulated on some social media platforms.
Read also: In race for 2023, Tinubu branded rice distributed to Kano residents
“We have seen the images being circulated of bags of rice depicting Asiwaju’s face being distributed across parts of the North,” Tinubu said.
The former governor of Lagos said he was not responsible for this initiative.
He, however, commended the efforts of the various groups for their benevolence.
“I am not responsible for this initiative but l commend the efforts of the various volunteer groups responsible for this benign act of charity and love for one another, particularly in this Holy month of Ramadan,” Tinubu explained.
