In race for 2023, Tinubu branded rice distributed to Kano residents | Ripples Nigeria

Loyalists of the former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu have commenced the distribution of branded bags of rice and other food items to Kano residents.

Several residents were seen with bags of rice with the ‘JAGABAN – Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’ inscription on it.

An Instagram username @mansurah_isah of Today’s Life Foundation uploaded pictures of the event with a caption appreciating Tinubu’s foundation for the food items.

Political observers stated that this is part of calculated steps taken by the former governor to get the support of the North, ahead of a planned declaration of interest to run for the presidency in 2023.

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had last month celebrated his 69th birthday in Kano State.

In December 2020, he met with some scholars who lent their support over his “2023 presidential ambition”.

Furthermore, Tinubu donated the sum of N50 million to victims of a recent fire outbreak at Katsina Central Market in Katsina State.

This was even as he paid sympathy visits to traders and other victims of the fire outbreak in company with the state governor, Aminu Bello Masari.

